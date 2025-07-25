Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $598.06 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,028,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 417,293 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 1.4% of Pacer Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $598,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $6,936,737,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14,242.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,457,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,124,787,000 after acquiring an additional 9,391,614 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,662,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,836,226,000 after acquiring an additional 4,140,046 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,017,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,950,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998,892 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $240,653,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XOM. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.42.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $110.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.01. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 12 month low of $97.80 and a 12 month high of $126.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $477.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.50.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $83.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 52.52%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

