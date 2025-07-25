Best Cybersecurity Stocks To Follow Now – July 22nd

Alphabet, CrowdStrike, and Dell Technologies are the three Cybersecurity stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cybersecurity stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that develop and sell software, hardware and services designed to protect computer systems, networks and data from cyberthreats. Investors follow these stocks closely because rising incidents of hacking, malware and data breaches—as well as stricter regulatory requirements—drive strong demand for digital?security solutions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cybersecurity stocks within the last several days.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Shares of GOOGL traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $189.54. 17,897,057 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,190,457. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $172.90 and its 200-day moving average is $172.89. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $140.53 and a 1 year high of $207.05.

CrowdStrike (CRWD)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

CRWD traded down $7.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $474.41. 897,469 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,586,757. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $200.81 and a 1-year high of $517.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -690.47 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $474.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $415.76.

Dell Technologies (DELL)

Dell Technologies Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

DELL traded down $2.94 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $125.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,187,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,478,990. The company has a market cap of $85.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.02. Dell Technologies has a 1 year low of $66.25 and a 1 year high of $147.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.85.

