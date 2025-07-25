Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Acquired by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 1,144.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,120,886 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,468,212 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for about 1.2% of Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $501,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 18.5% in the first quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,137 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth about $2,111,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 13.0% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 97,377 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,009,000 after buying an additional 11,213 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 664.2% during the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 61,901 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after acquiring an additional 53,801 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,050,823 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $64,846,000 after acquiring an additional 112,353 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 29,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $1,924,344.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 688,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,478,105.49. This trade represents a 4.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 15,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total value of $1,027,222.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 309,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,281,257.36. This represents a 4.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 97,335 shares of company stock valued at $6,271,054. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.35.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $68.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.35. The stock has a market cap of $270.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.90. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.50 and a 52-week high of $69.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 26.48% and a net margin of 17.60%. The company had revenue of $14.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 66.94%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Articles

