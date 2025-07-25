Assetmark Inc. Has $67.22 Million Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Assetmark Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 34.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 679,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358,471 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $67,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 238.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 7,030 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 34,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Foundation Wealth Management LLC PA bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $322,000. Finally, NEOS Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 325,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,564,000 after purchasing an additional 126,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $98.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $128.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $95.74 and a 12-month high of $102.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.92.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

