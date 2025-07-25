11,977 Shares in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Bought by Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS

Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,532,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 833.3% in the 1st quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 525.9% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $297.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.22, a PEG ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.85. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $243.69 and a 12 month high of $341.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $282.86 and its 200 day moving average is $290.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 12.76%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on APD shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $334.75.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

