Freemont Management S.A. Takes Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ostrum Asset Management boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Ostrum Asset Management now owns 11,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,633,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.4% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.5% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.1% during the first quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 2,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $349.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $94.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $292.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.39. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52 week low of $130.08 and a 52 week high of $355.91.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Dividend Announcement

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.18. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 47.89% and a net margin of 19.38%. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.92%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total transaction of $4,960,760.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 165,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,868,055.10. This represents a 10.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RCL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $305.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Melius Research upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $405.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $235.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.05.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

