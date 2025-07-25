Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS Invests $1.36 Million in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 20,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1,200.0% during the first quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Payden & Rygel bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $47,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $74.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $78.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $56.67 and a 12-month high of $74.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.75.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

