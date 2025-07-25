Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS Makes New Investment in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 67,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,099,000. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 1.0% of Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 16,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 9,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 2,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0%

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $103.49 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.29 and a fifty-two week high of $108.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.92.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

