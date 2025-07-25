Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Sells 159,900 Shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 56.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 159,900 shares during the quarter. Boston Scientific accounts for about 2.0% of Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $12,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSX. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 27,376 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 73,096 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,529,000 after acquiring an additional 21,173 shares during the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 24,507 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boston Scientific stock opened at $106.18 on Friday. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 1-year low of $71.88 and a 1-year high of $108.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 19.39%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Scientific news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 164,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.69, for a total transaction of $17,051,094.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,476,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,137,894.58. This trade represents a 10.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 56,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.88, for a total value of $5,799,551.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 178,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,347,824.96. This trade represents a 24.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 457,144 shares of company stock worth $47,296,288 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.50.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

