CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at Benchmark

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) had its target price increased by Benchmark from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CSX. Barclays boosted their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on CSX from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Argus set a $32.00 target price on CSX in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.73.

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of CSX opened at $35.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $65.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.75. CSX has a 1 year low of $26.22 and a 1 year high of $37.10.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 21.92%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CSX will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. CSX’s payout ratio is 32.10%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Associated Banc Corp raised its position in shares of CSX by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 40,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 27,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 29,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. raised its position in shares of CSX by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 68,009 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 8,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

