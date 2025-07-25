Trilogy Capital Inc. Sells 1,020 Shares of State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT)

Trilogy Capital Inc. lessened its position in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,808 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $2,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in State Street in the 4th quarter worth $296,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in State Street in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in State Street by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 335,668 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,946,000 after purchasing an additional 7,833 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in State Street by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 115,751 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,361,000 after purchasing an additional 24,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in State Street in the 4th quarter worth $307,000. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at State Street

In other State Street news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.29, for a total value of $108,197.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 41,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,517,174.28. The trade was a 2.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Elizabeth Schaefer sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total transaction of $117,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 7,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,154.88. This represents a 15.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on STT. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of State Street from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of State Street from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of State Street from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of State Street from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, State Street currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.00.

State Street Price Performance

NYSE:STT opened at $111.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.45. State Street Corporation has a 12 month low of $72.81 and a 12 month high of $111.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.57.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. State Street had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that State Street Corporation will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

State Street Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. State Street’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

