Trilogy Capital Inc. Purchases 273 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 329.4% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 73 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 792.3% in the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. 75.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3%

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $437.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $414.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $392.75. The stock has a market cap of $114.32 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $308.67 and a 52 week high of $438.84.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

