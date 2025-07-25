Private Management Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Private Management Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 306,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,038 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $24,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Freemont Management S.A. grew its holdings in MetLife by 82.9% during the first quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 23,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in MetLife by 16.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 220,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,707,000 after purchasing an additional 31,207 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in MetLife by 6.1% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 42,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in MetLife by 2.7% during the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 13,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Brookwood Investment Group LLC bought a new position in MetLife during the first quarter valued at $593,000. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MET stock opened at $77.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.21 and a 52-week high of $89.05. The company has a market capitalization of $52.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.72 and its 200 day moving average is $79.72.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.04). MetLife had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The firm had revenue of $18.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, April 30th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.5675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 36.91%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MET shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on MetLife from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on MetLife from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $97.00 price target (up from $94.00) on shares of MetLife in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on MetLife from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.09.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

