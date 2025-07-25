Freemont Management S.A. Buys 26,700 Shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Freemont Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 143,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,700 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial comprises 1.9% of Freemont Management S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Freemont Management S.A.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $5,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hedeker Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 3.5% in the first quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 100,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 24.9% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 114,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,721,000 after purchasing an additional 22,900 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 11.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 527,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,697,000 after purchasing an additional 52,651 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 4.1% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 164,921 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,786,000 after purchasing an additional 6,511 shares during the period. Finally, Brookwood Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter worth about $322,000. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Truist Financial Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of TFC opened at $45.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Truist Financial Corporation has a one year low of $33.56 and a one year high of $49.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.10.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 16.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 406.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Bradley D. Bender sold 12,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total value of $566,682.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 500 shares in the company, valued at $22,595. The trade was a 96.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday. Stephens decreased their target price on Truist Financial from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Truist Financial from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.65.

Truist Financial Profile

Free Report

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

