Trilogy Capital Inc. Sells 226,754 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Trilogy Capital Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 80.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226,754 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $5,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 102.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,624,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352,591 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 261.0% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,119,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,364,000 after purchasing an additional 809,082 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $39,347,000. Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,334,000. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,129,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of USMV opened at $93.99 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $83.99 and a 1 year high of $95.12. The company has a market capitalization of $23.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.16 and a 200-day moving average of $92.15.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

