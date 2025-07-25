Longbow Finance SA Trims Stock Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Longbow Finance SA trimmed its stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 52.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,292 shares during the period. Longbow Finance SA’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $3,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LYV. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,650,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,177,000 after buying an additional 44,703 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,596,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,952,000 after buying an additional 294,310 shares during the period. Independent Franchise Partners LLP increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 207.6% during the 4th quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 4,693,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,871,000 after buying an additional 3,168,210 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,871,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,107,000 after buying an additional 108,293 shares during the period. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,208,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,447,000 after buying an additional 777,105 shares during the period. 74.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP John Hopmans sold 34,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.38, for a total value of $5,130,003.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 189,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,922,025.28. This trade represents a 15.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LYV shares. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $174.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Susquehanna set a $165.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.12.

Shares of NYSE:LYV opened at $152.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $145.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.33 and a 1-year high of $157.75.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.29). Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 125.77% and a net margin of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

