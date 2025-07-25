Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 11,477 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lessened its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,477 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 0.90% of AutoZone worth $578,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in AutoZone by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in AutoZone by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in AutoZone by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,585,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in AutoZone by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in AutoZone by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

AZO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,830.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer raised shares of AutoZone from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4,600.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Roth Capital set a $4,135.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $4,100.00 price objective (up previously from $3,850.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $3,950.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoZone presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,087.00.

In other news, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,708.93, for a total transaction of $101,995,575.00. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 8,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,696,515.78. This represents a 76.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jamere Jackson sold 2,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,728.05, for a total transaction of $9,737,666.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 427 shares in the company, valued at $1,591,877.35. The trade was a 85.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,862 shares of company stock worth $114,431,089. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $3,847.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3,710.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,591.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.39. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,898.57 and a 12-month high of $3,916.81.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $35.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $37.07 by ($1.71). The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.56% and a negative return on equity of 56.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $36.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

