Firetrail Investments PTY Ltd. Has $15.91 Million Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Firetrail Investments PTY Ltd. raised its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. AutoZone accounts for 4.6% of Firetrail Investments PTY Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Firetrail Investments PTY Ltd.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $15,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 435,031.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 770,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,936,535,000 after acquiring an additional 770,005 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth about $834,556,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 170,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,033,000 after acquiring an additional 77,015 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 204,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,603,000 after acquiring an additional 36,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth about $95,480,000. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $3,847.96 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3,710.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,591.79. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $2,898.57 and a one year high of $3,916.81. The company has a market cap of $64.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.39.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $35.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $37.07 by ($1.71). AutoZone had a net margin of 13.56% and a negative return on equity of 56.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $36.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AZO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,830.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $3,811.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $4,100.00 target price (up from $3,850.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Bank of America raised AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $3,900.00 to $4,800.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on AutoZone from $3,850.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,087.00.

In other news, CFO Jamere Jackson sold 2,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,728.05, for a total transaction of $9,737,666.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,591,877.35. This trade represents a 85.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,597.13, for a total transaction of $2,697,847.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,460,434.78. This trade represents a 64.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,862 shares of company stock valued at $114,431,089 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

