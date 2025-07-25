Equitable Trust Co. Trims Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Equitable Trust Co. decreased its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices comprises 0.9% of Equitable Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $16,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Analog Devices by 284.4% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,262,000 after buying an additional 22,973 shares during the last quarter. Broderick Brian C increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Broderick Brian C now owns 79,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,212,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $296,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 27,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,461,000 after purchasing an additional 12,505 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Analog Devices stock opened at $226.37 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.65 and a 12-month high of $247.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $230.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.90%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.84, for a total value of $1,968,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 142,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,147,332.64. This trade represents a 6.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total transaction of $747,593.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 167,571 shares in the company, valued at $40,088,010.33. This represents a 1.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,250 shares of company stock worth $3,327,994 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADI. Wells Fargo & Company set a $235.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $250.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Williams Trading set a $260.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.89.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

