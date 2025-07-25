ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC Has $7.75 Million Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 3.7% of ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TLT. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $6,704,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 107,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,381,000 after acquiring an additional 15,103 shares during the last quarter. Brookwood Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $7,054,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 177,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,133,000 after acquiring an additional 65,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 428,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,028,000 after purchasing an additional 9,532 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of TLT stock opened at $85.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.84. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $83.29 and a 12 month high of $101.64.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3283 per share. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

