John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Cuts Position in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lessened its position in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 187,742 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 9,290 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 9,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 41,904 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 162,757 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,682 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 24,963 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Intel in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Intel from $21.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group raised their price target on Intel from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Intel to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Intel from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.25.

Intel Stock Down 3.7%

Intel stock opened at $22.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.49. The company has a market cap of $98.71 billion, a PE ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 1.15. Intel Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $17.67 and a fifty-two week high of $31.99.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The chip maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $12.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.88 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 36.19% and a negative return on equity of 3.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

