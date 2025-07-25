John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Has $5.66 Million Stock Position in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,410 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,594 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $5,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 188.7% in the first quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 48.4% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Sysco from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sysco from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Sysco from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Sysco from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Sysco from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.23.

NYSE SYY opened at $79.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.81. Sysco Corporation has a 52 week low of $67.12 and a 52 week high of $82.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $19.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 107.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sysco Corporation will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 40,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 56,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,504,320. The trade was a 41.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ronald L. Phillips sold 37,606 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $3,046,086.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 30,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,449,035. The trade was a 55.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,962 shares of company stock valued at $6,271,305 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

