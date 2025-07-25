Elefante Mark B Purchases Shares of 5,140 Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Elefante Mark B purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Causeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 15,429,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,116,632,000 after purchasing an additional 6,687,770 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,348,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,110,111,000 after buying an additional 276,223 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter worth approximately $914,090,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 12,433,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $899,805,000 after buying an additional 1,262,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,707,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $848,794,000 after buying an additional 334,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CP shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.95.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Down 1.6%

CP opened at $76.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.45 and a 200-day moving average of $76.93. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a fifty-two week low of $66.49 and a fifty-two week high of $87.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 25.99%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a $0.1644 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.30%.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

