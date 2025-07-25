ANB Bank Sells 136 Shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK)

ANB Bank reduced its stake in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,309 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Stryker makes up 1.5% of ANB Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. ANB Bank’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 528.6% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 88 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYK opened at $396.85 on Friday. Stryker Corporation has a 1 year low of $314.93 and a 1 year high of $406.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $386.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $378.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $151.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.91.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 23.74%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 45.41%.

SYK has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $450.00 price objective on Stryker in a report on Monday, May 5th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Stryker from $405.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Stryker from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stryker presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $428.55.

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.96, for a total transaction of $75,392,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 3,417,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,195,208.96. This represents a 5.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

