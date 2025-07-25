Gilbert & Cook Inc. Sells 152 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 10,973.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,954,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936,632 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,066,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,694,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,941 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,170,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,978,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,818 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,863,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $560,401,000 after purchasing an additional 908,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,344,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,076,723,000 after purchasing an additional 819,408 shares during the period. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IJR stock opened at $112.32 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $89.22 and a 12 month high of $128.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.29. The stock has a market cap of $81.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

