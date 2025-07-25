FPC Investment Advisory Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

FPC Investment Advisory Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up about 5.9% of FPC Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. FPC Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $8,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BND. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 18,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. May Hill Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. May Hill Capital LLC now owns 17,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ BND opened at $72.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.69. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $71.10 and a 52-week high of $75.67.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a $0.2353 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.