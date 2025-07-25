Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) is Elefante Mark B’s 4th Largest Position

Elefante Mark B lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing comprises 4.3% of Elefante Mark B’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Elefante Mark B’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $5,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 34,655.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,901,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $886,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892,660 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at $455,993,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth about $396,714,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,136,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,796,415,000 after buying an additional 1,299,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,174,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,807,438,000 after buying an additional 902,354 shares during the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 0.7%

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $306.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.34, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $311.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $304.46. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $247.98 and a 1-year high of $329.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 77.33% and a net margin of 19.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

ADP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Mizuho raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $321.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $298.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $323.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $309.62.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ADP

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.