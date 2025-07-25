Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Acquired by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 673,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,856 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 1.5% of Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $249,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VUG. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 46,224.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,364,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,302 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $458,461,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 20,581.9% in the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 832,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,842,000 after purchasing an additional 828,835 shares during the period. Bell Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $207,815,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,993,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,116,000 after purchasing an additional 529,565 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.4%

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $452.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $428.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $404.37. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $316.14 and a 12 month high of $453.30.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

