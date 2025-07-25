Reik & CO. LLC Sells 40 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Reik & CO. LLC decreased its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing comprises approximately 0.3% of Reik & CO. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Reik & CO. LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,583,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,098,305,000 after buying an additional 65,965 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,174,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,807,438,000 after acquiring an additional 902,354 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,136,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,796,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,390 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,886,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,137,710,000 after purchasing an additional 219,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,830,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,909,000 after buying an additional 549,132 shares in the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of ADP stock opened at $306.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $247.98 and a fifty-two week high of $329.93. The firm has a market cap of $124.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $311.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $304.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.09. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 77.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ADP shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $323.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $321.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $309.62.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

