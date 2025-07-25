S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc cut its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,648 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $11,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its position in S&P Global by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 74,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,093,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. GHE LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. GHE LLC now owns 13,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,725,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in S&P Global by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 12,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,301,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in S&P Global by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 956,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $478,031,000 after purchasing an additional 49,352 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Sally Moore sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.43, for a total value of $255,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 5,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,619,016.33. This represents a 8.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPGI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $567.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $587.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $601.07.

S&P Global Stock Performance

SPGI stock opened at $531.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $163.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $518.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $507.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $427.14 and a 12-month high of $545.39.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.23 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 27.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 30.16%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

