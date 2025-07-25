Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Navellier & Associates Inc.

Navellier & Associates Inc. reduced its position in Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the period. Axon Enterprise accounts for approximately 1.1% of Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $7,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 132.0% in the first quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 58 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Insider Activity at Axon Enterprise

In other news, CRO Cameron Brooks sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.76, for a total transaction of $2,222,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive owned 19,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,405,559.72. This trade represents a 13.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Joshua Isner sold 9,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $738.03, for a total transaction of $7,310,187.15. Following the transaction, the president owned 298,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,530,006.27. This trade represents a 3.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,642 shares of company stock worth $25,090,528. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Stock Up 0.6%

AXON stock opened at $709.26 on Friday. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a 52 week low of $279.02 and a 52 week high of $830.21. The company has a market capitalization of $55.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 78.61 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $764.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $648.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.07. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $603.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Axon Enterprise’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AXON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $726.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $820.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $730.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $730.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $725.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $772.08.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AXON

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.