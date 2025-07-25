Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Given New $136.00 Price Target at Barclays

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $128.00 to $136.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NTRS. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wolfe Research raised Northern Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $123.00 target price on Northern Trust and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Northern Trust from $118.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Northern Trust from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.58.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Northern Trust

Northern Trust Trading Up 3.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $128.76 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.85. Northern Trust has a 1 year low of $80.81 and a 1 year high of $133.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Northern Trust will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. This is a positive change from Northern Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 27.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Teresa Parker sold 6,467 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total transaction of $650,709.54. Following the transaction, the insider owned 79,391 shares in the company, valued at $7,988,322.42. The trade was a 7.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Clive Bellows sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total transaction of $329,835.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 28,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,872,163.20. The trade was a 10.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,772 shares of company stock valued at $981,069 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Northern Trust

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,550,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Northern Trust by 47.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,810,816 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $178,637,000 after acquiring an additional 585,992 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Northern Trust by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,497,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $153,493,000 after acquiring an additional 562,976 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Northern Trust by 19.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,443,599 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $339,711,000 after purchasing an additional 558,287 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Northern Trust by 451.9% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 555,631 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $56,866,000 after purchasing an additional 454,956 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Trust

(Get Free Report)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.