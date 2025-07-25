Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Prudent Investors Network Inc.

Prudent Investors Network Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 499 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Prudent Investors Network Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Second Line Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 246 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crown Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 440 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ISRG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $470.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target (up previously from $590.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $684.00 to $635.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $559.00 to $599.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $547.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $592.05.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, Director Jami K. Nachtsheim sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $1,248,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,312,920. This trade represents a 27.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 188 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.91, for a total value of $96,991.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 5,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,695,113.84. This represents a 3.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,298 shares of company stock worth $1,739,171 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $488.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $531.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $535.38. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $425.00 and a 52-week high of $616.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.64.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 28.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.