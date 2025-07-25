Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd Sells 3,654 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,654 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 0.0% of Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,213,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $145,450,000 after purchasing an additional 359,435 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 764,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,620,000 after purchasing an additional 113,716 shares during the last quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,480,000 after purchasing an additional 12,739 shares in the last quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 16.3% in the first quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 2,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 114,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,176,000 after buying an additional 4,416 shares in the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $50.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $94.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.21. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $39.53 and a 52 week high of $51.25.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

