Westover Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,735 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,735 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises about 0.9% of Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $4,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,500,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,587 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 75.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 4,128 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Accredited Investors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 20.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $48.50 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.02 and a 12 month high of $51.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.80 and a 200-day moving average of $49.32.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.