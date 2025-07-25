ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares during the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $610,000. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 333.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 112,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,291,000 after buying an additional 86,176 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 13,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after buying an additional 2,874 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 152.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,457,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,292,948 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.4%

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $136.08 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $112.05 and a 12-month high of $136.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $131.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

