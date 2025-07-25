McCollum Christoferson Group LLC Raises Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,355 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Tyler Technologies makes up about 2.7% of McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $8,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 10.9% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 42,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,507,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TYL shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Tyler Technologies from $747.00 to $708.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $640.00 to $610.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $785.00 to $700.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $680.50.

In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $568.46, for a total transaction of $1,894,677.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 11,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,384,374.26. This represents a 22.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.18, for a total value of $3,072,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 81,775 shares in the company, valued at $47,853,094.50. This trade represents a 6.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,500 shares of company stock worth $15,177,230. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TYL opened at $559.27 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $574.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $578.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.12 billion, a PE ratio of 84.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.84. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $513.52 and a 12 month high of $661.31.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $562.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.45 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

