AM Investment Strategies LLC Acquires 276 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

AM Investment Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,580 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises approximately 2.1% of AM Investment Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. AM Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $8,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GS. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth $29,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 170.0% in the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 54 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 326.7% in the first quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

NYSE GS opened at $719.22 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $655.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $604.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $437.37 and a 12-month high of $726.00. The firm has a market cap of $220.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.35.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The investment management company reported $10.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.82 by $1.09. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $4.00 per share. This represents a $16.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GS. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $650.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $771.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $550.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $560.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $660.00.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Featured Stories

