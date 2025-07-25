CNI FY2025 EPS Forecast Lowered by National Bank Financial

Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Canadian National Railway in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $5.58 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.65. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $5.52 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s FY2026 earnings at $6.07 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CNI. Argus upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.36.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Shares of CNI opened at $95.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $91.65 and a one year high of $121.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.97.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.02). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 26.63%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canadian National Railway

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 6,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Natural Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Natural Investments LLC now owns 5,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Louisbourg Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Louisbourg Investments Inc. now owns 292,414 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 20,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be given a $0.6507 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 8th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 50.49%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

