339 Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Bought by Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 339 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 234.4% during the first quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,377,081 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,227,468,000 after acquiring an additional 110,432 shares during the period. PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at $873,000. New England Research & Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 148.5% during the first quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 6.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 54,638 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $50,952,000 after buying an additional 3,137 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Director Ann Mather sold 1,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,250.00, for a total value of $1,362,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,286.84, for a total value of $797,840.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 185,923 shares of company stock worth $222,445,095. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NFLX. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,250.00 target price (up from $1,020.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Netflix from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Netflix from $1,230.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,297.66.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NFLX

Netflix Trading Up 0.3%

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $1,180.76 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $587.04 and a fifty-two week high of $1,341.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $501.74 billion, a PE ratio of 50.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,236.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,069.32.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.07 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 24.58%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.