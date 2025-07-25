Stevens Capital Management LP Acquires 4,219 Shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Stevens Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 426.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,219 shares during the quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 305.3% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,768 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.77, for a total value of $869,449.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 41,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,286,004.27. This trade represents a 4.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 9,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.65, for a total value of $4,843,004.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 18,858 shares in the company, valued at $9,667,553.70. This represents a 33.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 241,820 shares of company stock worth $113,297,985. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $462.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $477.32 and a 200-day moving average of $417.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -669.61 and a beta of 1.16. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $200.81 and a 52 week high of $517.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 4.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CRWD shares. Macquarie started coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $465.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective (up previously from $450.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $485.00 price objective (up previously from $390.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Cfra reissued a “hold” rating and set a $555.00 price objective (up previously from $517.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded CrowdStrike from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $371.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $461.17.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

