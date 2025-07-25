Stevens Capital Management LP Has $5.25 Million Stake in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT)

Stevens Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 253.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 17,298 shares during the period. American Tower makes up approximately 1.3% of Stevens Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in American Tower were worth $5,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 1,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $231.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $218.37 and its 200 day moving average is $208.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $108.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.82. American Tower Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $172.51 and a fifty-two week high of $243.56.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 30.20%. The company’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 174.81%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $248.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $234.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $231.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.31.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

