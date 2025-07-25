Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Trims Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its position in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,783,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284,674 shares during the period. Colgate-Palmolive makes up about 0.8% of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.22% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $167,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Phoenix Financial Ltd. grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 9,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 5,064 shares during the period. Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth about $280,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth about $942,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 16,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $88.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.34. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a twelve month low of $85.32 and a twelve month high of $109.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.37.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 461.04%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on CL. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Barclays raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.08.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.