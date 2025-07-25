Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 18.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,082 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 584.7% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 986 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 81.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schlumberger Price Performance

Shares of SLB opened at $35.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.01. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $49.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.75 and its 200-day moving average is $37.42.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The business had revenue of $8.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Schlumberger’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 3rd. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.04%.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In other news, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $167,900.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 23,525 shares in the company, valued at $789,969.50. The trade was a 17.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Schlumberger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.28.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

