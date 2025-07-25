Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its stake in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 62.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,696 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 98,337 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 86.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 176,722 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $16,126,000 after purchasing an additional 81,952 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its position in Starbucks by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 17,230 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after buying an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 104,272 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,515,000 after buying an additional 13,683 shares during the period. Modern Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,209 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association boosted its position in Starbucks by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 54,977 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,017,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of SBUX opened at $93.70 on Friday. Starbucks Corporation has a 1-year low of $72.72 and a 1-year high of $117.46. The stock has a market cap of $106.48 billion, a PE ratio of 33.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.63.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The coffee company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.10). Starbucks had a net margin of 8.61% and a negative return on equity of 42.14%. The company had revenue of $8.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SBUX has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (down previously from $114.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.58.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

