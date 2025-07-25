Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $450.99 Million Stock Holdings in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 2,782.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,445,281 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,395,135 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for 1.1% of Pacer Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $450,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Hedeker Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 13,377 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 134,797 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,062,000 after purchasing an additional 27,331 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 4.7% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 60,162 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $18,773,000 after buying an additional 2,727 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 4,943 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 781 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $349.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Accenture from $364.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Accenture in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO John F. Walsh sold 2,500 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $812,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 15,882 shares in the company, valued at $5,161,650. The trade was a 13.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.45, for a total transaction of $635,794.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 8,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,290,387.05. The trade was a 21.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,454 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,780 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Stock Down 1.5%

Accenture stock opened at $281.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $303.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $322.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. Accenture PLC has a 52-week low of $273.19 and a 52-week high of $398.35. The firm has a market cap of $176.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.29.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.17. Accenture had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.13 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.13%.

About Accenture

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

