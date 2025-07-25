Westover Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $1,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HLT. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $260,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 120,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,891,000 after acquiring an additional 32,522 shares during the period. Graney & King LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 126,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,343,000 after purchasing an additional 30,232 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 385,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,069,000 after purchasing an additional 24,893 shares during the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $296.00 to $291.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective (down from $296.00) on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $276.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.56.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Up 0.3%

HLT opened at $267.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.13, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $259.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $246.61. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.04 and a twelve month high of $279.46.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 48.32% and a net margin of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.46%.

About Hilton Worldwide

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.