Promising Large Cap Stocks Worth Watching – July 23rd

Tesla, NVIDIA, Invesco QQQ, Apple, and Alphabet are the five Large Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Large-cap stocks are shares of companies whose total market value (share price multiplied by outstanding shares) typically exceeds $10 billion. These firms are usually well-established industry leaders with stable revenues, generous liquidity in their shares and often regular dividend payments. Investors regard large caps as lower-risk, core holdings compared to smaller-capitalization stocks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Large Cap stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

TSLA stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $332.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,261,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,626,999. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 182.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $326.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $316.26. Tesla has a 12 month low of $182.00 and a 12 month high of $488.54.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NVDA traded up $3.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $170.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,502,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,916,000. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $146.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 54.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.13. NVIDIA has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $174.25.

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $563.07. The stock had a trading volume of 31,980,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,486,557. The business’s fifty day moving average is $534.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $507.13. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $402.39 and a twelve month high of $566.06.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Apple stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $213.87. 33,303,767 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,057,512. Apple has a 1-year low of $169.21 and a 1-year high of $260.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $204.57 and a 200 day moving average of $215.41.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Alphabet stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $190.48. The stock had a trading volume of 34,484,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,602,258. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $140.53 and a 12 month high of $207.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.89.

