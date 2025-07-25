Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $239.57 Million Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 4,583.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,185,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,138,397 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $239,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $291,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $265,000. Modern Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 33,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,195,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Emerson Electric

In related news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 16,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total transaction of $1,892,384.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 164,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,694,576.81. This trade represents a 9.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $113.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.28.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 0.0%

NYSE:EMR opened at $146.87 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $90.06 and a twelve month high of $147.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $130.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.29.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.5275 per share. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 50.48%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

