Madison Asset Management LLC Sells 2,607 Shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Madison Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 27.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,038 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 2,607 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 118.9% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 472.9% during the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 112.1% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 316 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $224.43 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a 1 year low of $148.09 and a 1 year high of $264.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.06. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 17.72%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 25th were given a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 25th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.39%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 9,132 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 27,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,230,240. The trade was a 25.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $289.00 target price (up from $237.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.05.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

